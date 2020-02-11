Description

The HyDryve II pedal system makes maneuvering in shallow water or around aquatic plants, an absolute breeze, and by using the power of your legs, you’ll be able to go for long distances without getting tired.



We have made several improvements on this new drive, such as the use of 2205 stainless steel rods, stronger aluminum pedal arms, improved sprocket design, and a redesign of how rods are mounted into the core. To prevent damage to the actual kayak, we have specially designed an independent housing in which the HyDryve II sits. This ensures if too much torque is applied to the pedal drive, the kayak remains undamaged and the housing is easily replaced. The HyDryve comes with a one-year limited warranty and features adjustable pedals as well as adjustable foot straps to ensure a comfortable position. Also, our footrests are double-sided and optimized for either barefoot use or use with boots and shoes. And, while you have to reverse the HyDryve II to go backward, we have made sure that insertion and removal of the pedal drive are simple and quick.



Available at



The Catch 110 HyDryve II http://bit.ly/2Sises7

The Catch 130 HyDryve II http://bit.ly/2vsRlzm



