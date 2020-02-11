Description

The SPRINT Recreational Performance Sit-in Collection has been specially created for those looking for better-performing hull designs. With a Deep V Chine Hull, Fluid Steering System™ rudder, and keel extension, the SPRINT 140DT is a 14' long day touring kayak designed specifically for those who are serious about kayaking. Increased secondary stability, a faster hull design providing a better return on effort, and significantly improved tracking is just the beginning of what you can expect from this kayak.

The SPRINT 140DT is made with our patented RAM-X™ PREMIUM material, an exceptionally durable high molecular weight polyethylene that contains a top layer of advanced resin, which provides more rigidity while still being conveniently lightweight. It's time to take your kayaking to the next level with this day touring kayak, the SPRINT 140DT is sure to fuel stories worth sharing for years to come!



