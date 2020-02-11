Description

The Sentinel 100X EXO is a compact 9’6” kayak built for the recreational paddler looking for an easy-to-store kayak with reassuring stability and a comfortable seating system with a total weight capacity of 275 lb.



The Sentinel 100X EXO is made with our patented RAM-X™ material, an exceptionally durable triple-layer high molecular weight polyethylene, which creates a strong yet conveniently lightweight kayak that comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty on both the deck and hull. Weighing only 42 lb. makes this kayak easy to carry and store. Our unique manufacturing process allows us to add additional flotation in the form of foam blocks between the deck and the hull. These foam blocks make the kayak more rigid and ensure paddler safety.



Made for those who want to bring along their furry companion or who are just looking for a comfortable, easy-to-use and store sit-on-top, the Sentinel 100X EXO helps you create the stories you want to live.



