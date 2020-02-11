The Sentinel 100X EXO is a compact 9’6” kayak built for the recreational paddler looking for an easy-to-store kayak with reassuring stability and a comfortable seating system with a total weight capacity of 275 lb.
The Sentinel 100X EXO is made with our patented RAM-X™ material, an exceptionally durable triple-layer high molecular weight polyethylene, which creates a strong yet conveniently lightweight kayak that comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty on both the deck and hull. Weighing only 42 lb. makes this kayak easy to carry and store. Our unique manufacturing process allows us to add additional flotation in the form of foam blocks between the deck and the hull. These foam blocks make the kayak more rigid and ensure paddler safety.
Made for those who want to bring along their furry companion or who are just looking for a comfortable, easy-to-use and store sit-on-top, the Sentinel 100X EXO helps you create the stories you want to live.
Available at http://bit.ly/39oFTUj
--
Make sure to share your stories, your photos, and your videos for all of us to see!
#mypelican #pelicankayak
--
Follow us on:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pelicansport
Instagram - http://instagram.com/mypelican
Twitter - http://twitter.com/mypelican
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
Pelican Sentinel 100X Sit-on-Top Recreational Kayak
7 views
Uploaded by: Lisa Senecal • Category: Sea Kayak • Added on: 11 February 2020
Description
The Sentinel 100X EXO is a compact 9’6” kayak built for the recreational paddler looking for an easy-to-store kayak with reassuring stability and a comfortable seating system with a total weight capacity of 275 lb.
The Sentinel 100X EXO is made with our patented RAM-X™ material, an exceptionally...
The Sentinel 100X EXO is made with our patented RAM-X™ material, an exceptionally...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.