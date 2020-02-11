Description

The Vesta paddle offers increased quality at a great price for Low Angle Paddlers. All paddles in this collection feature an oval indexed section to help optimize your paddle grip, which promotes proper technique that decreases wrist fatigue. This collection offers paddles in different sizes,...

The Vesta paddle offers increased quality at a great price for Low Angle Paddlers. All paddles in this collection feature an oval indexed section to help optimize your paddle grip, which promotes proper technique that decreases wrist fatigue. This collection offers paddles in different sizes, click below for more details!



Available at http://bit.ly/39vbBiR



--

Make sure to share your stories, your photos, and your videos for all of us to see!

#mypelican #pelicankayak



--

Follow us on:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pelicansport

Instagram - http://instagram.com/mypelican

Twitter - http://twitter.com/mypelican

More