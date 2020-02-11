Description

The Maxim 100X Recreational Sit-in Kayak is ideal for the paddler looking to enjoy a stable and relaxing kayaking experience during the cool or warm season. The Maxim 100X is specifically tailored to the average paddler. At only 39 lb, this Sit-in Kayak is incredibly easy to transport.



