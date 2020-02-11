Description

The Catch kayak angler paddle collection offers top quality and versatility at a great price for all anglers. Our blades are designed for Low angle paddling, which reduces shoulder fatigue and helps you cover greater distances with less effort. An oval indexed section helps to optimize your paddle...

Available at http://bit.ly/2UK4nn0



