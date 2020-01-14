Description

Shane and Andrew headed up to the headwaters of the Chattooga River this weekend. 1/12/2020. The level was right around 900 CFS which they would call a pretty primo level. High enough to soften some of the bonier sections and open a couple lines but not so high you can't get around onshore. They ran 00 and 0 sections. It took them around 3 1/2 hours only portaging the Log Jam and logs on both sides of the island just below Bull Pen Bridge. Check out the Liquidlogic Alpha here. https://www.liquidlogickayaks.com/product/ALPHA.html

