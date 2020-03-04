Description

Some amazing Waveski action all the way from Hawaii by world champion Virgile Humbert, featuring one of the first ever alley oop thrown on a Waveski. Only a handfull riders are able to throw that move at the moment. Virgile travelled to Hawaii and managed to discover the raw power of the Hawaiian reef on Oahu and Maui surfing Haleiwa, Honomenu, Kamies, and Sunset beach. He comes back with a sick edit.

