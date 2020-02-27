Description

Watch Swiss paddler Marvin Rueppel take a beater on the Verzasca in Ticino (Switzerland) during a winter run; he first gets stuck in a hole, gets away from it, and ends up in an undercut, from which he swims out with no damage, but could have been way worse! Watch out around undercuts people! By: Marvin Rueppel From: Switzerland

