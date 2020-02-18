Description

Life on the Palguin is perfect. Living in a lovely cabin within earshot of the upper Palguin means laps of this perfect creeking training ground every day, set in a beautiful gorge. You've all seen GoPro shots of this river, but here I will show you the perfect 'home run' in all it's glory. By:...

Life on the Palguin is perfect. Living in a lovely cabin within earshot of the upper Palguin means laps of this perfect creeking training ground every day, set in a beautiful gorge. You've all seen GoPro shots of this river, but here I will show you the perfect 'home run' in all it's glory. By: Alex Neal From: Uk

More