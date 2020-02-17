Description

Watch Guillaume Nitschelm and Raphaël Urscheler paddling the "Marmites de géant"on the Semine river in the Jura mountains at super high water levels (70 cumecs). Guillaume takes a swim and Raphael chase his boats for 8 long minutes! Good job, but maybe a cow tail on his PFD would have helped make this rescue faster. But on a flooded river nothing is easy. Location: Semine River, Jura mountains (France) Beater: Guillaume Nitschelm By: Raphaël Urscheler

