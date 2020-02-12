Description

The Soriano brothers travelled to India last year and came back with yet awesome edits from Ladakh, Meghalaya and Kerala, but also came back with some fun beaters... check out some fun carnage from sub continent! By: Soriano brothers From: Catalunya (Spain) Shot in India: (Ladakh river festival,...

The Soriano brothers travelled to India last year and came back with yet awesome edits from Ladakh, Meghalaya and Kerala, but also came back with some fun beaters... check out some fun carnage from sub continent! By: Soriano brothers From: Catalunya (Spain) Shot in India: (Ladakh river festival, Malabar River festival, Meghalaya and Kerala)

More