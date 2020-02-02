Like us on Facebook
REEL WORLD Vol.4 – #55 Matthias Weger (Italy)
18 views
Uploaded by: KayakSession • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 02 February 2020
Description
Follow Italian Slalom athlete and all-round whitewater pusher Matthias Weger that took him to paddle some of the best whitewater in the world in 2019. "A early season slalom training camp in New Zealand quickly escalated in to a stout whitewater mission with the boys and a great year on the whitewater without too many concrete-course-sessions." Shot on location: New Zealand (Aratiatia, Huka Falls, Mungo and Hokitika Gorge, Kawarau River), Chile (Rio Cochamo, Rio Florin, Rio Fuy, Rio Puelo, Rio Claro & Rio Gol Gol, Tomatita...) and South Tyrol (Upper Upper Passer River, King Of The Alps Intimidator)
