Follow German sender Adrian Mattern throughout 2019 that took once again in all four corners of the world, with missions in the PNW, Meghalaya in India, Tibet during monsoon, Zambezi in Zambia and Norway. "Another year has passed by with more amazing moments on and off the water. Bringing the Rexy to most rivers rather than a full sized creeker was a sometimes sporty but mostly great decision and really supported my quest to become the best kayaker I can be. Much love to family, friends and sponsors for keeping the dream going! I have been living this lifestyle for a few years nows and would not want to change it for anything else in this world. ONE LOVE." Shot on location: USA, Tibet, Zambia, India, Norway.

