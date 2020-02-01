Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
REEL WORLD Vol.4 – # 53 Adrian Mattern (Germany)
10 views
Uploaded by: KayakSession • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 01 February 2020
Description
Follow German sender Adrian Mattern throughout 2019 that took once again in all four corners of the world, with missions in the PNW, Meghalaya in India, Tibet during monsoon, Zambezi in Zambia and Norway. "Another year has passed by with more amazing moments on and off the water. Bringing...
Follow German sender Adrian Mattern throughout 2019 that took once again in all four corners of the world, with missions in the PNW, Meghalaya in India, Tibet during monsoon, Zambezi in Zambia and Norway. "Another year has passed by with more amazing moments on and off the water. Bringing the Rexy to most rivers rather than a full sized creeker was a sometimes sporty but mostly great decision and really supported my quest to become the best kayaker I can be. Much love to family, friends and sponsors for keeping the dream going! I have been living this lifestyle for a few years nows and would not want to change it for anything else in this world. ONE LOVE." Shot on location: USA, Tibet, Zambia, India, Norway.
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.