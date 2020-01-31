Description

Follow 16 years old Jackson Hole paddler Driscoll Larrow throughout 2019. "2019 was without a doubt the best year yet! In the spring and summer and I had the pleasure to run lots of stuff in the west with all of the boys, and in the fall I had the opportunity to spend an amazing semester at World Class Academy. Huge thanks to everyone that made this one so much damn fun! I just want to thank all the boys for such an amazingly rad year, you know who you are!" Shot on location: USA (North Fork Payette, Fantasy Falls,Greys River, Milner Mile, Mesa Falls, Henrys Fork, Pacific Ocean), Canada (Rouge, Valin), Chile (Pozo Azul, Golgol, Fuy, Palguin, Truful Truful, Riñinahue, Tomatita, Blanco Sur).

