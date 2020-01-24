Description

Follow Scottish rider Jack Watt throughout 2019 that took him to paddle in France, Scotland, Wales, England, Italy, Switzerland. "Here is to the 2019 of kayaking. A year of drops, slides, banter, booties, races, mass starts. Here is to my friends who don't see enough of me beatering. Here is to those others who never see me kayak enough. Last year was a real chance to see people follow dreams and do the things they love! I'm just glad i got to be part of it." Shot on location: France, Scotland, Wales, England, Italy, Switzerland Sponsors: North East Kayaks & Paddles

