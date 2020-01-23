Description

It was a good Year, I'm loving it here in the PNW. I didn't travel as much as last year but I Probably doubled my days on class V this year, even if the vast majority of those days were on the same section, the Green Truss. I would like to thank anyone who shot shore footage for me, its really hard to get that. There is still so much more to explore in this area and I'm looking forward to another awesome year! Sponsors: OldAppleFarm, NSI

