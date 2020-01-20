Description

Follow Canadian paddler Jack Shanlin throughout 2019 that took to travel to some of the finest paddling destination around the world, including Ecuador, Canada , the Southeast of the US , The Pacific Northwest of the US & Costa Rica. Shot on location: Ecuador, Canada , the Southeast of the US...

