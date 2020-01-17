Description

Another epic year of kayaking for British big wave freestyler Nick Beavis including a 6 month tour of Canada in search of the biggest waves I could find! Shot on location: Ottawa river, Northern Quebec, Slave river, Skookumchuck Narrows, Montreal's Lachines, Nottingham's HPP. Sponsors: Sandiline, Werner Paddles, Squarerock, System X

