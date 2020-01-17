Description

Follow 20 years old Catalan paddler and Sort local Adrià Ovando Vila, during a recent trip to the Chilean Whitewater paradise as he calls it. " I am so happy to paddle this amazing rivers in Chile and so excited for the next adventures. Hope you like the video!" Shot on location: Rio Nevados, Rio Palguin, Rio Florin - Featuring Tomatita, Newen waterfalls.

