Description

John Haines's highlight reel from 2019. From starting on the Wellerbruke section of the Oetz (Austria) on the 6th of April, to the PNW, Cali, NFC, BC, then back to Ötztal, 3 short weeks at home in Wales and then 30 Days in the Indonesian Jungle for Asahan River festival, yep it's been a full year of boating John Haines this year! Shot on location: Canada, Wales, Usa, Indonesia, Austria Sponsors: Radical Rider, Kober more on whitewater kayaking http://www.kayaksession.com

