Follow 15 year old Oregon rider Axel Hovorka sending it all over the PNW, paddling and travelling with stellar people in incredible places. A rather impressive list of accomplishment to say the least at 15 years old Shot on location: Usa Sponsors: Liquidlogic Kayaks, Kayak HQ, IR,Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe more on whitewater kayaking http://www.kayaksession.com

