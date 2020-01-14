Description

Follow French Rider Arthur Bernot throughout 2019 that took him to paddle in his native Jura Mountains in France including the long awaited first descent of the 25 m (82ft) Saut du Doubs, travel to Colombia, Ecuador, Norway and allover the Alps in Europe. With a solid slalom background and a...

Follow French Rider Arthur Bernot throughout 2019 that took him to paddle in his native Jura Mountains in France including the long awaited first descent of the 25 m (82ft) Saut du Doubs, travel to Colombia, Ecuador, Norway and allover the Alps in Europe. With a solid slalom background and a nonetheless solid creeking portfolio, AArthur Bernot has become one of the best creek paddler in Europe. Shot on location: Colombia (Rio Hollin, Salto Azul, Cascade del tigre), Ecuador (Rio Hollin, Salto Azul, Cascade del tigre), Norway (Raumaselvie, Raundalselva, Nosebreaker), France (Saut du Doubs, Source de la loue, Bourge).

More