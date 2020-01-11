Like us on Facebook
2019 Short Film Awards Winners Reel (Whitewater Kayaking)
Uploaded by: KayakSession • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 11 January 2020
This video gathers the TOP3 videos - the Winners Reel - of the 2019 Kayak Session Short Film of the year Awards. With an incredible level of quality, it was really hard for the judges and voters alike to decide on who will win. They voted Entry #34, the River’s Call by We are Hungry prod. best Short Film of the Year. Entry#35 Freefall II Chile Tour by Dylan McKinney takes second place and Tibet, Mission Impossible by Olaf Obsommer Third! With filmakers from the four corners of the world, the Short Film of the Year Awards have now reached the international status, and is seen as the reference for film producers around the world, and TV broadcasters alike. With an incredible level of quality, it was really hard for the judges and voters alike to decide on who will win. 42 entries, 10 finalists, the best of whitewater kayaking on film every year. A huge congrats to all entrants, Legends all!NB: 50% is based on a panel of whitewater and filmmaking professionals, 50% based on online votes & views.
