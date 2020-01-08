Description

2019 has been an awesome year for Southeastern upcoming pusher Matteo Williams. "I completed a huge goal that was running Gorilla on the Green River. I kayaked in 3 countries and in 7 states." Name: Matteo Williams From: Usa Shot on location: Usa - Great Falls, Green River, Tallulah New Zealand- Kaituna Sponsors: Jackson Kayak, Kokatat, Southern Raft Supply, Watershed.

