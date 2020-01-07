Description

This highlight reel is from the gap year Hayden Voorhees took after high school where he was able to travel the to some of the best rivers in the world and kayak as much as possible. The result is impressive. Shot on location: USA, Canada, Chile, Mexico Sponsors: Jackson Kayak, NRS, Werner paddles, Kelly's Whitewater Park, Snapdragon, Proof, SurfEars. More on whitewater kayaking http://www.kayaksession.com

