Description

Watch those three french paddlers getting on a high water Loue run in the Jura Mountains (France), and things do not go exactly as expected. First paddler goes through and gets beat in a sticky hole, second paddler overtakes and run safety for the first paddler that ends up swimming, while the...

Watch those three french paddlers getting on a high water Loue run in the Jura Mountains (France), and things do not go exactly as expected. First paddler goes through and gets beat in a sticky hole, second paddler overtakes and run safety for the first paddler that ends up swimming, while the third one arrives, runs the rapid ok, but swims the next one... Location: Loue River, Jura mountains (France) Beaters: Mylo Nicolas, Paul Aubertin By: Raphaël Urscheler more on whitewater kayaking http://www.kayaksession.com

More