Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Loue River Chain Carnage (#28 Carnage for All 2019)
5 views
Uploaded by: KayakSession • Category: Whitewater • Added on: 29 December 2019
Description
Watch those three french paddlers getting on a high water Loue run in the Jura Mountains (France), and things do not go exactly as expected. First paddler goes through and gets beat in a sticky hole, second paddler overtakes and run safety for the first paddler that ends up swimming, while the...
Watch those three french paddlers getting on a high water Loue run in the Jura Mountains (France), and things do not go exactly as expected. First paddler goes through and gets beat in a sticky hole, second paddler overtakes and run safety for the first paddler that ends up swimming, while the third one arrives, runs the rapid ok, but swims the next one... Location: Loue River, Jura mountains (France) Beaters: Mylo Nicolas, Paul Aubertin By: Raphaël Urscheler more on whitewater kayaking http://www.kayaksession.com
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.