Watch French rider Kevin Monlezun getting back looped in the rapid leading to Tomata 2 on the Alseseca in Mexico. Kevin runs the drop backwards and upside before to get ejected out of his boat at reception. Boooootie time! Shot Thomas Neime. You think Thomas is not a good friend for sharing this run? stand by for the next entry.... Rapid Name: Tomata 2 Shot on location: Alseseca River more on whitewater kayaking http://www.kayaksession.com

