Description

Follow 18 year old Ottawa river local Luke Pomeroy throughout 2019 of chasing big waves with a few creeks and drops on the way. Rivers: Ottawa river, Dolbeau river, Pallaresa river, Rouge river Shot on location: Ontario, Quebec (Canada), New York State (Usa), Catalunya (Spain). more on whitewater...

Follow 18 year old Ottawa river local Luke Pomeroy throughout 2019 of chasing big waves with a few creeks and drops on the way. Rivers: Ottawa river, Dolbeau river, Pallaresa river, Rouge river Shot on location: Ontario, Quebec (Canada), New York State (Usa), Catalunya (Spain). more on whitewater kayaking http://www.kayaksession.com

More