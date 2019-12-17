Chain Beater at the Snowy River Extreme Race (#24 Carnage for All 2019)

Description

Carnage comes in fours at the 2019 Snowy River Extreme Race. Check this fun chain carnage in a chaotic lead-up to waterfall rapid, intermediate racers traverse the expert section. Shot on location: Snowy river, Australia By: Kris Carson From: Australia More info on whitewater kayaking:...

