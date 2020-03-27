Description

Whether your thing is soaking up the sun or hitting spring run-off, the low-profile NRS Women's Siren PFD uses a six-panel design of supple foam to wrap the body in ultra-comfy protection and create an athletic fit for optimal range of motion, no matter your boating style.



AirMesh inner panels...

AirMesh inner panels provide ventilation throughout the jacket while six adjustment points provide a custom fit for any body type. Constructed with 400 denier ripstop nylon to ensure season-after-season durability. Features padded shoulder straps, strap garages and reflective accents for low-light visibility, plus a single-entry front, zippered pocket for small essentials without adding unnecessary bulk.



Type III, low profile PFD delivering 16.5 lbs. of flotation.



Full product details: https://www.nrs.com/product/40036.03/nrs-womens-siren-pfd

