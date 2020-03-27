Description

For beginning kayakers looking to paddle in beefier conditions, the NRS Helium Jacket is a next-level splash top combining waterproof-breathable fabric construction with an overskirt that mates with a sprayskirt tunnel.



Constructed with lightweight HyproTex™ 2.5 fabric, a technical material that...

Full product details -



Men's: https://www.nrs.com/product/20035.01/nrs-mens-helium-splash-jacket

Women's: https://www.nrs.com/product/20036.01/nrs-womens-helium-splash-jacket

