For beginning kayakers looking to paddle in beefier conditions, the NRS Helium Jacket is a next-level splash top combining waterproof-breathable fabric construction with an overskirt that mates with a sprayskirt tunnel.
Constructed with lightweight HyproTex™ 2.5 fabric, a technical material that repels water while letting excess heat and moisture escape. With an action-cut design, paddlers maintain maximum mobility with room to layer underneath and still stay comfortable under a PFD. Adjustable urethane neck and wrist closures offer a snug fit in harsher conditions helping keep water out or loosen them for added ventilation. Features a small shoulder pocket placed for accessibility when wearing a PFD to keep essentials close at hand.
Full product details -
Men's: https://www.nrs.com/product/20035.01/nrs-mens-helium-splash-jacket
Women's: https://www.nrs.com/product/20036.01/nrs-womens-helium-splash-jacket
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
NRS Helium Splash Jacket
11 views
Uploaded by: KarenWoodard • Category: Other • Added on: 27 March 2020
Description
For beginning kayakers looking to paddle in beefier conditions, the NRS Helium Jacket is a next-level splash top combining waterproof-breathable fabric construction with an overskirt that mates with a sprayskirt tunnel.
Constructed with lightweight HyproTex™ 2.5 fabric, a technical material that...
Constructed with lightweight HyproTex™ 2.5 fabric, a technical material that...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.