The NRS Stratos Jacket and Stratos Shorty give fair-weather river runners and off-the-couch playboaters a lightweight, lower-priced option for staying warm, dry and comfortable on the water.
Made with flexible, breathable Hyprotex™ 2.5 material that waterproof protection while letting excess heat and moisture escape. Featuring an alternative to more constricting latex gaskets, the punch-through neoprene GlideSkin™ neck seal provides all-day comfort while still keeping most water out. Coated nylon inner tunnel mates with your sprayskirt to keep your cockpit dry and the double-pull, hook-and-loop neoprene waist cinches tight for a custom fit.
Full product details (Stratos Jacket): https://www.nrs.com/product/20038.01/nrs-stratos-paddling-jacket
Full Product details (Stratos Shorty): https://www.nrs.com/product/20038.01/nrs-stratos-paddling-jacket
NRS Stratos Paddling Jacket and Stratos Shorty
