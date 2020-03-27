Description

The NRS Ion PFD is made for the paddler who tends to do it all. From whitewater kayaking to rafting, standup paddling to sea kayaking, the Ion is designed for comfort in any craft.



Constructed with 400 denier ripstop nylon to ensure season-after-season durability. The six-panel design uses ultra-soft foam for a flexible, athletic fit that flows with your movements. AirMesh inner panels provide ventilation throughout the jacket. Features padded shoulder straps, strap garages and reflective accents for low-light visibility. One single-entry front, zippered pocket keeps on-the-water essentials easily accessible. And easily fits a range of body types with six adjustment points for a customized fit.



Type III, low profile PFD delivering 16.5 lbs. of flotation.



Full product details: https://www.nrs.com/product/40056.02/nrs-ion-pfd

