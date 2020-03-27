Description

Designed for athletic performance, the NRS Ninja PFD is the ultimate low-profile jacket for paddlers of all persuasions. By concentrating the foam in a smaller surface area, the Ninja fits petite paddlers particularly well as well as kiddos who have grown out of youth jackets' weight range.



We...

We shaped the soft PVC-free foam panels for comfort and the floating front panel follows your movements and doubles as a handwarmer on chilly days. With a redesigned front clamshell pocket, we added internal organization and the dual-entry zippers bring back the fan-favorite frosty-beverage-compatible pocket. Side-entry with six adjustment points for a customizable fit.



Type III, low profile PFD delivering 16.5 lbs. of flotation.



Full product details: https://www.nrs.com/product/40013.04/nrs-ninja-pfd

