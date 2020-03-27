Designed for athletic performance, the NRS Ninja PFD is the ultimate low-profile jacket for paddlers of all persuasions. By concentrating the foam in a smaller surface area, the Ninja fits petite paddlers particularly well as well as kiddos who have grown out of youth jackets' weight range.
We shaped the soft PVC-free foam panels for comfort and the floating front panel follows your movements and doubles as a handwarmer on chilly days. With a redesigned front clamshell pocket, we added internal organization and the dual-entry zippers bring back the fan-favorite frosty-beverage-compatible pocket. Side-entry with six adjustment points for a customizable fit.
Type III, low profile PFD delivering 16.5 lbs. of flotation.
Full product details: https://www.nrs.com/product/40013.04/nrs-ninja-pfd
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
NRS Ninja PFD
10 views
Uploaded by: KarenWoodard • Category: Other • Added on: 27 March 2020
Description
Designed for athletic performance, the NRS Ninja PFD is the ultimate low-profile jacket for paddlers of all persuasions. By concentrating the foam in a smaller surface area, the Ninja fits petite paddlers particularly well as well as kiddos who have grown out of youth jackets' weight range.
We...
We...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.