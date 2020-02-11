Description

“How do you describe a place that you love but also fear?”



For Eric, it’s committing, it’s intimidating and it’s beautiful.



Once you’ve chosen to paddle Brokeback Gorge, there’s no going back. It’s a consequential run in upstate New York, and the crux of the run involves a 45-foot waterfall that you can’t scout and you can’t portage.



“I think sitting in that last eddy above One Whistle Falls is one of the loneliest eddies in the world. You start thinking about what’s important to you, who is important to you, why you’re taking these risks. And then you have to go, because there’s no other choice.”



This is Eric Adsit and this is his Home Run.

