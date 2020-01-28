Description

“It’s never a good idea to go out and play in the water when it’s 30 degrees.” But for Michael Hunt, that’s when the South Sandy runs, and you go when it runs.



The changing of the seasons can be rough. It means saying goodbye to mountain biking and rock climbing. It means waiting around to go kayaking. But it’s the in-between that’s the hardest. When the cabin fever sets in and you get antsy. But then, your favorite creek starts running and you just go.



“It’s like you hit the reset button and now everything is good again.”



This is Michael Hunt and this is his Home Run.

