The Moose River represents a unique part of whitewater history: negotiating dam release schedules to ensure recreational boating opportunities. Local paddler, Chris Koll was an important advocate in the fight to establish 20 release days a year on the Bottom Moose, something that had never been done in the history of U.S. river conservation.



“The Moose is an interesting river. You have in about a 20-mile stretch pieces of river that are appropriate for almost every ability level.” At nearly 70 years old, Chris still loves the challenge of big drops and technical creeks, but convenience, fun, and good company have become equally important over the years.



“At the Moose, you show up, you hang out, you get on the river, you get off and a half-hour later you’re in Old Forge on a comfortable bar stool ordering beef dip at Slickers.”



This is Chris Koll and this is his Home Run.

