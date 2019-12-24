“Before kayaking…my weekends were spent going out drinking, going to nightclubs and then I learned how to kayak and it was like boom, no more clubbin’. I mean, there was partying but it was outside around a campfire. It totally changed my life.”
She became an expert on the Deerfield. When she learned to squirt boat she went back to the Deerfield. And even though she’s paddled different sections, from the Dryway to Fife Brook, thousands of times, it never gets old.
This is Elaine Campbell and this is her Home Run.
Like us on Facebook
Forums
SUPzero Forums
Market
- Small Pyranha Loki for sale » Hi Charles, Unfortunately this post is over 4 years old so I would imagine the boat has been sold... (FS - North America - US)
- Necky Blunt for sale » Is your boat still For sale... (FS - Africa)
- WTB Jackson Funrunner 60 » Looking for a Funrunner 60... (FS - North America - US)
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
My Home Run: Elaine Campbell x the Deerfield
5 views
Uploaded by: KarenWoodard • Category: Other • Added on: 24 December 2019
Description
“Before kayaking…my weekends were spent going out drinking, going to nightclubs and then I learned how to kayak and it was like boom, no more clubbin’. I mean, there was partying but it was outside around a campfire. It totally changed my life.”
She became an expert on the...
She became an expert on the...
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.