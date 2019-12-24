Description

“Before kayaking…my weekends were spent going out drinking, going to nightclubs and then I learned how to kayak and it was like boom, no more clubbin’. I mean, there was partying but it was outside around a campfire. It totally changed my life.”



She became an expert on the Deerfield. When she learned to squirt boat she went back to the Deerfield. And even though she’s paddled different sections, from the Dryway to Fife Brook, thousands of times, it never gets old.



This is Elaine Campbell and this is her Home Run.

