The Body Glove™ Raptor + inflatable paddle board is a complete package that is incredibly versatile, ultra-stable, durable and built for adventure. The durable construction is worry-free and is loaded with great features, like a water bottle and paddle holder incorporated into the center handle and a durable, triple fixed-fin configuration. The Body Glove™ Raptor + is built with a unique layering system which makes it lighter and faster while maintaining rigidity. The added triple layer stringer design and the triple layer side rail maximizes stiffness so that the board feels much more like a traditional hardboard on the water.
The Raptor + has a wide and stable center that is great for beginners and the sleek nose profile excels for advanced enthusiasts to cruise lakes, rivers, and light surf. This board is ready for your next adventure.
• Superior welded drop-stitch construction.
• Heavy-duty poly vinyl fabric material
• 10’8” long, 33” wide, 5.4” thick, 24-lb. weight
• 300 lb capacity
• Triple-layer stringers, rigid, ultra-stable, easy to paddle
• Adjustable aluminum 3pc. stand up paddle (68-88 in)
• High-quality dual-action pump with gauge—quick and easy to inflate
• Multi-functional padded handle holds a paddle or water bottle.
• Triple-sealed dry bag for phones
• Coil leash
Description
