The Body Glove™ Cruiser + inflatable paddle board is the perfect package for those adventurers that are looking to make the journey the destination. This paddle board is ultra-portable lightweight, and convenient, in addition to offering superior stability on as you effortlessly paddle lakes, rivers, and the ocean.
The Cruiser + has a wide center and All-Around shape is specifically designed for beginners in mind. The Body Glove™ Cruiser + is built with a unique layering system which makes it lighter and faster while maintaining rigidity. The construction is made from incredibly durable PVC and includes added triple-layer stringers and side rails to maximize stiffness, so the board feels more like a traditional hardboard on the water. The feature-rich design also includes a patented multi-functional carry handle, an expanded front cargo bungee space, and upgrade triple fixed-fin configuration with 30% more surface area for improved tracking. Ready for you to set your eyes on the horizon and create adventure with the Body Glove Cruiser + paddle board package.
Body Glove Cruiser + iSUP
Added on: 01 February 2020
Description
