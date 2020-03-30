Description

In the mid-’80s the Kern River was considered to be one of the best sections of paddling in the world. Over the years as the snowpack thinned the season became shorter and shorter and paddlers sought rivers further north and higher into the Sierra Nevada and the Kern was almost all but forgotten. Until 2017, California received record-breaking snowpacks and a handful of paddlers came down to experience its power. That season Evan Moore, a native to the Kern River Valley put the Cataracts back on the map by pushing the limits of what can be run in a kayak and solidified this river at the pinnacle of our sport. Again over the course of the 2019 Winter, California was bombarded by snow, setting the stage for what is sure to be another record-setting runoff in California. Presented by: Kokatat Produced/ Directed By Liam Fournier Principal Cinematography: Liam Fournier & Matt Baker Additional Cinematography: Rush Sturges & Casey Bryant Jones Aerial Cinematography: Liam Fournier Motion Graphics: Liam Fournier

