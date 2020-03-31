Description

Full length production from the 2019 IRF World Rafting Championship in Tully, Far North Queensland, Australia.

Over 500 competitors from 19 nations gathered to compete against the world's best to see who would be crowned World Rafting Champions.

This was the 18th installment of the prestigious IRF...

