Description

A how to on adjusting your rudder. If your rudder lines are too tight the handle will be hard to move and cause fatigue over time in your hand. Too loose and you'll have slop or play in the system. Adjust too far to one side and you will not be able to turn as sharp to the other side. This video shows three of our popular kayak models and showcases how each system work, things to look for and how to make adjustments.

