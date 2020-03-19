Description

MLF Pro Mike Iaconelli sits down with the Hobie Team to talk tips, tactics and strategies for our upcoming Hobie Bass Open Series Tournament on Lake Norman. What do you want to know about the Hobie B.O.S. or about the upcoming venue? Let us know if the comments.





LEARN MORE about the Hobie...







LEARN MORE about the Hobie BOS:

https://www.hobiebos.com/



REGISTER HERE:

https://tourneyx.com/app/category/hobie-bos/



QUESTIONS?

Email us at



Join the conversation on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/hobiefishing/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/HobieBOS/





2020 HOBIE BOS SCHEDULE

- Lake Seminole - Bainbridge, GA - FEBRUARY 1-2

- Lake Fork - Wood County, TX - FEBRUARY 22-23

- Lake Norman - Mooresville, NC - MARCH 14-15

- Lake Erie - Erie, PA - MAY 16-17

- Kentucky Lake - Calvert City, KY - JUNE 13-14

- Mississippi River - La Crosse, WI - JULY 11-12

- California Delta - Stockton, CA - AUGUST 15-16

- Lake Dardanelle - Russellville, AR - SEPTEMBER 12-13

- Coosa River Chain - Gadsden, AL - OCTOBER 3-4 MLF Pro Mike Iaconelli sits down with the Hobie Team to talk tips, tactics and strategies for our upcoming Hobie Bass Open Series Tournament on Lake Norman. What do you want to know about the Hobie B.O.S. or about the upcoming venue? Let us know if the comments.LEARN MORE about the Hobie BOS:https://www.hobiebos.com/REGISTER HERE:https://tourneyx.com/app/category/hobie-bos/QUESTIONS?Email us at [email protected] Join the conversation on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/hobiefishing/https://www.facebook.com/groups/HobieBOS/2020 HOBIE BOS SCHEDULE- Lake Seminole - Bainbridge, GA - FEBRUARY 1-2- Lake Fork - Wood County, TX - FEBRUARY 22-23- Lake Norman - Mooresville, NC - MARCH 14-15- Lake Erie - Erie, PA - MAY 16-17- Kentucky Lake - Calvert City, KY - JUNE 13-14- Mississippi River - La Crosse, WI - JULY 11-12- California Delta - Stockton, CA - AUGUST 15-16- Lake Dardanelle - Russellville, AR - SEPTEMBER 12-13- Coosa River Chain - Gadsden, AL - OCTOBER 3-4

More