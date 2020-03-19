Description

Have you ever done a float kayak fishing trip? In this episode of Hobie Outdoor Adventures, friends meet up for a 10-mile float down the Brazos River in Texas and land some giant bass from our Hobie fishing kayaks.



Watch more Hobie Outdoor Adventures...

Have you ever done a float kayak fishing trip? In this episode of Hobie Outdoor Adventures, friends meet up for a 10-mile float down the Brazos River in Texas and land some giant bass from our Hobie fishing kayaks.



Watch more Hobie Outdoor Adventures here:

https://www.hobie.com/hobie-outdoor-adventures/



Learn about the Mirage Compass Fishing kayak here:

https://www.hobie.com/kayaks/mirage-compass/



Follow us on Social:

https://www.facebook.com/hobiefishing/

https://www.instagram.com/hobiefishing/

More