Description

Beginners luck? A Hobie newbie joins a pro in Lake of the Woods, Northern Minnesota for a kayak fishing adventure along the Rainy River. On the hunt for monster sturgeon see what our Hobie kayak anglers hook into along the way.



Book a trip with River Bend's...

Beginners luck? A Hobie newbie joins a pro in Lake of the Woods, Northern Minnesota for a kayak fishing adventure along the Rainy River. On the hunt for monster sturgeon see what our Hobie kayak anglers hook into along the way.



Book a trip with River Bend's Resort:

https://riverbendsresorts.com/



Learn more about the Hobie Compass fishing kayak here:

https://www.hobie.com/kayaks/mirage-compass/



Follow us on Social:

https://www.facebook.com/hobiefishing/

https://www.instagram.com/hobiefishing/

More