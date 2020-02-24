Description

Join us as we sit down with Bass Pro Mike Iaconelli to chat strategy, tactics and conditions for our kayak fishing tournament at Lake Fork. The second stop in our Bass Open Series, Lake Fork is the ideal environment for competitive bass fishing.





LEARN MORE about the Hobie...







LEARN MORE about the Hobie BOS:

https://www.hobiebos.com



REGISTER HERE:

https://tourneyx.com/app/category/hobie-bos/



QUESTIONS?

Email us at



Join the conversation on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/hobiefishing/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/HobieBOS/





2020 HOBIE BOS SCHEDULE

- Lake Seminole - Bainbridge, GA - FEBRUARY 1-2

- Lake Fork - Wood County, TX - FEBRUARY 22-23

- Lake Norman - Mooresville, NC - MARCH 14-15

- Lake Erie - Erie, PA - MAY 16-17

- Kentucky Lake - Calvert City, KY - JUNE 13-14

- Mississippi River - La Crosse, WI - JULY 11-12

- California Delta - Stockton, CA - AUGUST 15-16

- Lake Dardanelle - Russellville, AR - SEPTEMBER 12-13

- Coosa River Chain - Gadsden, AL - OCTOBER 3-4 Join us as we sit down with Bass Pro Mike Iaconelli to chat strategy, tactics and conditions for our kayak fishing tournament at Lake Fork. The second stop in our Bass Open Series, Lake Fork is the ideal environment for competitive bass fishing.LEARN MORE about the Hobie BOS:https://www.hobiebos.comREGISTER HERE:https://tourneyx.com/app/category/hobie-bos/QUESTIONS?Email us at [email protected] Join the conversation on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/hobiefishing/https://www.facebook.com/groups/HobieBOS/2020 HOBIE BOS SCHEDULE- Lake Seminole - Bainbridge, GA - FEBRUARY 1-2- Lake Fork - Wood County, TX - FEBRUARY 22-23- Lake Norman - Mooresville, NC - MARCH 14-15- Lake Erie - Erie, PA - MAY 16-17- Kentucky Lake - Calvert City, KY - JUNE 13-14- Mississippi River - La Crosse, WI - JULY 11-12- California Delta - Stockton, CA - AUGUST 15-16- Lake Dardanelle - Russellville, AR - SEPTEMBER 12-13- Coosa River Chain - Gadsden, AL - OCTOBER 3-4

More