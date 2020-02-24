In case you haven't heard, our kayak fishing tournament at Lake Seminole was off the charts! What an epic way to kick of the 2020 Hobie Bass Open Series.
Huge thanks to all our anglers that came out for the first 2020 BOS tournament and to our sponsors for helping make this event happen. We couldn't have done it without you all.
Ready to get in on the action? There's still time plenty of events coming down the line this year. Check out the full 2020 BOS kayak fishing tournament schedule below.
LEARN MORE about the Hobie BOS:
https://www.hobiebos.com
REGISTER HERE:
https://tourneyx.com/app/category/hobie-bos/
QUESTIONS?
Email us at [email protected]
2020 HOBIE BOS SCHEDULE
- Lake Seminole - Bainbridge, GA - FEBRUARY 1-2
- Lake Fork - Wood County, TX - FEBRUARY 22-23
- Lake Norman - Mooresville, NC - MARCH 14-15
- Lake Erie - Erie, PA - MAY 16-17
- Kentucky Lake - Calvert City, KY - JUNE 13-14
- Mississippi River - La Crosse, WI - JULY 11-12
- California Delta - Stockton, CA - AUGUST 15-16
- Lake Dardanelle - Russellville, AR - SEPTEMBER 12-13
- Coosa River Chain - Gadsden, AL - OCTOBER 3-4
