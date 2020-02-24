Description

The Hobie team is catching up with Bass Pro Mike Iaconelli to chat strategy, tactics, and conditions for our first Hobie Bass Open Series event of 2020 at Lake Seminole. We are excited to kick off our kayak fishing tournament series in Bainbridge, GA. Best of luck to all our kayak anglers who will...







LEARN MORE about the Hobie BOS:

https://www.hobiebos.com/



REGISTER HERE:

https://tourneyx.com/app/category/hobie-bos/



QUESTIONS?

Email us at



Join the conversation on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/hobiefishing/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/HobieBOS/





2020 HOBIE BOS SCHEDULE

- Lake Seminole - Bainbridge, GA - FEBRUARY 1-2

- Lake Fork - Wood County, TX - FEBRUARY 22-23

- Lake Norman - Mooresville, NC - MARCH 14-15

- Lake Erie - Erie, PA - MAY 16-17

- Kentucky Lake - Calvert City, KY - JUNE 13-14

- Mississippi River - La Crosse, WI - JULY 11-12

- California Delta - Stockton, CA - AUGUST 15-16

- Lake Dardanelle - Russellville, AR - SEPTEMBER 12-13

